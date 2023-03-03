Schoolboy rescues a crow stuck in a net, netizens call him an 'angel'

Children are the ones who best exhibit the attributes of kindness and empathy. Setting an example is this schoolboy whose act for freeing a crow stuck in a net has gone viral on Twitter.

The video was shared on Twitter by user Sabita Chanda. In the post's caption, she wrote, "A compassionate heart touches countless lives." The video begins to show a child wearing a school uniform is attempting to free a crow from the net. The boy gently releases the bird and grasps it in his palms. His friends are encircling him with fascination in the meantime. They can all be seen stroking the bird with beaming smiles on their faces. Later, the youngster sets the crow free.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 2,000 times. The clip has also received several comments.

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual in the post's comments wrote, "Wonderful. What a considerate and sensitive kid." Another person posted, "This kid reminded me of my brother when he was younger. He would rescue pigeons and nurse them back to health. God bless this child." "God bless him. Angel without wings! His triumphant smile!" added a third.

