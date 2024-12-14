Scientists find alien-like predator in the deep ocean, name it Darkness

Despite oceans covering 71% of our planet, a staggering 95% remains unexplored. The extreme depths, plunging up to 11 kilometres (6.8 miles) below the surface, present harsh conditions: frigid waters cloaked in darkness and immense pressures reaching 1,088 atmospheres (16,000 pounds per square inch). Yet, against these odds, some extraordinary creatures continue to thrive. Researchers discovered a new predatory amphipod, Dulcibella camanchaca, in the Atacama Trench. (Pixabay)

A recent study by researchers from the US and Chile has unveiled one such remarkable species, named Dulcibella camanchaca. Found in the Atacama Trench off South America's western coast, this amphipod—a type of crustacean—stands out due to its ghostly appearance and active predatory behaviour. The team discovered four individuals at an astonishing depth of 7,902 metres, marking a significant breakthrough in deep-sea research.

A predator in the hadal zone

The D. camanchaca is no ordinary amphipod. While most amphipods scavenge or feed on detritus, this species actively hunts prey, making it the first predatory amphipod documented in the hadal zone. This region, characterised by depths beyond 6,000 metres, is one of the least understood habitats on Earth, yet it may hold invaluable secrets for science and even space exploration.

Interestingly, researchers believe that studying these deep-sea ecosystems could provide insights into similar environments on ocean moons like Europa and Enceladus, potentially advancing our understanding of life beyond Earth.

A new genus with a literary connection

The discovery of D. camanchaca is groundbreaking not just because of its unique behaviour but also because it represents a newly identified genus. Staying true to a tradition of naming amphipods after characters from the Spanish novel Don Quixote, the researchers coined the genus name Dulcibella, inspired by Dulcinea del Toboso. Since "Dulcinea" was already taken by a beetle, the species was named camanchaca—a term meaning "darkness" in local South American languages, reflecting the deep, shadowy waters it inhabits.

A glimpse into the abyss

Measuring just under 4 centimetres, the pale white D. camanchaca is well-adapted to life in the dark, icy trenches. It features specialised raptorial appendages, or gnathopods, used to catch and consume prey.

The species was discovered during a 2023 expedition as part of Chile's Integrated Deep-Ocean Observing System. Using a lander vehicle equipped with baited traps, researchers successfully retrieved these rare specimens, shedding light on the mysteries of the deep ocean.