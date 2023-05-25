Seal breaks into a hotel, police shares an adorable selfie with it

Imagine, you are staying at a hotel and having one of the most relaxed days. And when you step out of your room, you find a seal waiting to greet you! Sounds like a scene from a film, right? Well, recently, a seal from a California beach made its way into a hotel. Later, the police were called to rescue the animal.

Pismo Beach Police Department shared a post on Facebook. They wrote, "The PBPD #SealTeam deployed in full force to the Sandcastle Inn last night, but halted the rescue momentarily for a #SealSelfie. This little guy figured out how to go up the stairs, but needed some help to get back down. Don’t worry buddy, we got you!!"

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being shared, it has been liked more than 600 times. Many have also shared comments on the post.

An individual wrote, "Omg coo cute. It looks like he posed for the pic. Lol." A second added, "And his pose! Sweetest thing ever! Thank you for helping this wayward little guy!" A third shared, "Seal Team Pismo, I love it! Hahaha that is just adorable."

