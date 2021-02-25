Home / Trending / Seal travels down sidewalk. Police rescues it, gives a ride back to shore
trending

Seal travels down sidewalk. Police rescues it, gives a ride back to shore

A woman spotted the seal near her home in Charlottetown, Canada, and informed the police.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:55 PM IST
The image shows a rescued seal on backseat of a police car.(Twitter/@ChtownPolice)

A story of cops responding to an unusual request has now left people giggling, as well as, happy. Charlottetown Police Services received a call from a concerned resident of Charlottetown in Canada about a seal wiggling down a sidewalk.

Lillian Reynolds, the woman who called the police, was shocked when she looked out of her kitchen window and saw the animal on the sidewalk, reports UPI.

Soon the police arrived at the scene and they tried wrapping the seal in a blanket. The animal, probably not very happy with humans trying to interrupt its leisurely stroll, kept sliding and slipping off. Finally, a first responder was able to wrap it and put in inside a car. It was released near the shore, close to its natural habitat.

The department also took to YouTube to share a video of the seal being released. It shows the animal jumping out of the backseat and wiggling away.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

What do you think of the rescue story?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
youtube video

Related Stories

trending

Crocodile spotted behind NMMC headquarters rescued after 2-day-long operation

PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:23 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP