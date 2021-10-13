Seeing this baby and two puppies playing together will make your day. Watch

Watching cute videos of babies or puppies are often a great way to kickstart the day. Imagine if you get to see both in one video. Wouldn’t it make for an interesting watch? If you nodded yes, then this video involving a cute baby and adorable puppies may win your heart.

The clip opens to show the baby sitting on a floor. The tiny one is surrounded by two puppies, who shower him with lots of love and affection. The kid is seen happily reciprocating all the love and warmth. The video makes for a fascinating watch. Chances are, you will be tempted to play it more than once.

What marks as the highlight of the video is the beautiful camaraderie between the toddler and the pooches. There's a possibility this video will uplift your spirits and also make you say ‘aww’.

Take a look at the video:

The clip, since being shared, has been viewed over 10,000 times. A lot of comments have poured in too. “Pure innocence. Just too cute,” wrote an individual. “Awwwww,” commented another. “Awwww yes, special times,” posted a third.

What do you think of this video? Did it warm your heart too?

