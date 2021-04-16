Seller in Coimbatore asks people to take biryani for free if they’re hungry

“Wherever there is a human being, there is an opportunity for a kindness,” though said hundreds of years ago, these words of Roman philosopher Lucius Annaeus Seneca still stand true. A tweet about a roadside biryani seller in Coimbatore proves that aptly.

Shared on Twitter by radio jockey-actor RJ Balaji, the post consists of two pictures. “What a great gesture by this small roadside biryani shop in Puliakulam, Coimbatore! Humanity at its best,” reads the caption shared along with the images.

One of the images shows the stall at a roadside. The other image is a close up of a board, kept in front of the stall, with a few words written on them. When translated from Tamil they read, “Are you hungry, take it.... with love.”

Take a look at the post which may fill your heart with a warm feeling:

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 23,000 likes – and counting. It has also received appreciative comments from people.

“Super, well done,” wrote a Twitter user. “God bless her” shared another. “Tru human. Truly noble,” said a third.

What do you think of the share?