Senior doggo loves to 'go with the flow,' floats around on a lake cutely. Watch

Senior dogs are even sweeter and taking them on precious little adventures is always the way to go. A particular video of such a dog named Hank, has been going steadily viral on Instagram. The video was originally shared on the page dedicated to a Lhasa Apso doggo named Honeypie, who is the little sister to the older pooch. "This is Hank. His secret to a long and happy life is to simply go with the flow. He means this very literally. 12/10," reads the caption to this dog video where a dog floats around on a lake. The caption to this dog video also has the hashtag #SeniorPupSaturday.

The video of this senior dog has been shared on Instagram on the verified page of WeRateDogs. They have 2.3 million dedicated followers who look forward to their daily posts - both photos and videos of the cutest dogs and puppies on social media. There is a high chance that you will find this particular dog video very cute and maybe even wish to join the doggo on its floating adventures.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram just 13 hours ago, the video has gotten more than one lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person notes, "I aspire to have the life Hank has." "That’s some precious cargo," another user adds. A third response shares, "Hank’s enjoying his retirement. "

