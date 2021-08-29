Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Server’s story of kindness involving a homeless man wins hearts
trending

Server’s story of kindness involving a homeless man wins hearts

“Wasn't expecting that,” reads the caption of the Insta post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 10:08 AM IST
One of the images shared with the post.(Instagram/@nextdoor)

There is something incredibly sweet about the stories that tell the tales of various acts of kindness. The Internet is filled with such stories and they leave people with a warm feeling. Case in point, this share on Instagram that detail a story told by a server involving a homeless man. The share has now won people over. Chances are, it'll have the same effect on you too.

“Wasn't expecting that,” reads the caption shared. The post is complete with two images that explain the story.

“I would like to shared what I witnessed the other morning at Bagels N’ Buns. I was waiting at the counter for an order and a homeless man asked one of the employees to please fill his half gallon, plastic milk cartoon with water. The waiter said, ‘What are you going to user it for?’ Now I’m jumping the gun in my head, thinking he has to buy a bottle blah blah blah… The man said ‘to drink’, the employee told him to 'please go over to the cooler and get whatever size water he’d like’. He then filled up the milk carton as requested. The man thanked the employee for the water but said he was really hungry and could use a meal,” reads the text on one of the images. Take a look at the post to read the entire story:

RELATED STORIES

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 2,500 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also gathered tons of appreciative comments.

“Definitely wasn’t expecting that. That’s the way humanity should be,” wrote an Instagram user. “What a wonderful business,” shared another. “Thanks for sharing a wonderful story,” posted a third. Many shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Doggo does the perfect parkour over humans. Clip will leave you happy

This Harry Potter-themed Lego set is straight out of a Potterhead’s dream. Watch

Dog takes horse for a walk. Watch adorably funny video

Teen’s reaction on discovering that he is going to be a big brother is priceless
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP