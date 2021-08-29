Server’s story of kindness involving a homeless man wins hearts

There is something incredibly sweet about the stories that tell the tales of various acts of kindness. The Internet is filled with such stories and they leave people with a warm feeling. Case in point, this share on Instagram that detail a story told by a server involving a homeless man. The share has now won people over. Chances are, it'll have the same effect on you too.

“Wasn't expecting that,” reads the caption shared. The post is complete with two images that explain the story.

“I would like to shared what I witnessed the other morning at Bagels N’ Buns. I was waiting at the counter for an order and a homeless man asked one of the employees to please fill his half gallon, plastic milk cartoon with water. The waiter said, ‘What are you going to user it for?’ Now I’m jumping the gun in my head, thinking he has to buy a bottle blah blah blah… The man said ‘to drink’, the employee told him to 'please go over to the cooler and get whatever size water he’d like’. He then filled up the milk carton as requested. The man thanked the employee for the water but said he was really hungry and could use a meal,” reads the text on one of the images. Take a look at the post to read the entire story:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 2,500 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also gathered tons of appreciative comments.

“Definitely wasn’t expecting that. That’s the way humanity should be,” wrote an Instagram user. “What a wonderful business,” shared another. “Thanks for sharing a wonderful story,” posted a third. Many shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post?

