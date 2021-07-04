Home / Trending / Seven-foot-long python rescued in Odisha, released later
The image shows the python rescued from Kalahandi.(ANI)
The image shows the python rescued from Kalahandi.(ANI)
trending

Seven-foot-long python rescued in Odisha, released later

Rajmal Deep, a fisherman from the village had caught the python in his fishing net on Saturday morning
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 03:12 PM IST

A seven-foot long python was rescued from a fishing net near Ganga Sagar pond, Golamunda in Kalahandi district by the forest department on Saturday. The reptile was later released into the forest.

Rajmal Deep, a fisherman from the village had caught the python in his fishing net on Saturday morning, following which a team from the forest department rushed to the spot to rescue the snake.

Ramesh Panda, Forester of Golamunda informed that the python was approximately six months old. "The snake was about seven feet long, and weighed about 8 kilograms," he said.

The snake was released into the jungle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
python kalahandi
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.