‘SF and Bangalore are not comparable’: Techie critiques India’s startup capital, internet reacts

Evaluating the startup landscapes of San Francisco and Bengaluru, a tech professional highlighted key disparities that separate the two prominent cities. On X, the executive outlined how San Francisco excels at capital absorption, ungated professional networks, and an effortless daily lifestyle that lets entrepreneurs focus solely on innovation. Though optimistic about Bengaluru’s long-term promise, the professional questioned when the city could realistically match that benchmark.

The techie’s post has prompted various responses on X. (Representational image). (Pexels)

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“SF and Bangalore are not comparable,” Kunal Gandhi, who works as India lead for US-based Eigen Labs, wrote on X.

Also Read: ‘30 minutes for 2 km’: Bengaluru man vents over traffic, questions life in big cities

Explaining his remark, he continued, “The ambition, scale, capital, and ability to absorb failure are infinitely different in SF. Access in SF is ungated. Everyone wants you to succeed,” adding, “Also, it is a quintessential American city. Life outside is hassle-free. All you need to worry about is locking in and building.”

In the following lines, he expressed his view of the Indian city. “Can Bangalore get there? For sure. But in the current context, it's impossible to define that timeline. Bangalore has a lead in dosa. But I am sure some robot startup will perfect that soon.”

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What did social media say?

{{^usCountry}} The man's reflection on tech ecosystems quickly caught the attention of internet users, sparking a wide-ranging conversation about urban infrastructure and global benchmarks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man's reflection on tech ecosystems quickly caught the attention of internet users, sparking a wide-ranging conversation about urban infrastructure and global benchmarks. {{/usCountry}}

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An individual posted, “Bangalore is the closest thing we have to SF around here. Maybe one day we'll get there, but bigger issues like infrastructure need to be solved first. It's hard to build a billion-dollar company when you're busy complaining about traffic and rent.” Another commented, “Agree , even money can't buy you predictable travel time in Bangalore . Adds a lot of friction in a lot of minor ways.” Gandhi responded, “Exactly. Story with most of the Indian cities.”

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Also Read: 'Two weeks in Bangalore have annihilated my health’: Founder explains why

A third expressed, “I don't understand just one notion, and I have no complaints, just something that doesn't sit well. Why are we so focused on becoming SF, NYC, and LA? Comparing growth? I agree that's something we should do, but what is this urge that the industries have to become the next SF, the next NYC, or the next whatever city?” Gandhi replied, “At least for tech companies and ecosystems, SF is a benchmark to look up to. SF is the mecca of tech. I have no opinions on any other US cities.”

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A fourth wrote, “The SF ecosystem is way older than Bangalore. So unfair to compare the two.”