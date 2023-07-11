Shah Rukh Khan ‘dances’ to Tere Vaaste in fan-made Jawan prevue. Smriti Irani reacts

The Jawan prevue was out on Monday, and it has so far clocked in more than 51 million views on YouTube alone, propelling it to the number one trending spot on YouTube in India. The prevue commences with Shah Rukh Khan introducing his character, stating, “Main kaun hun, kaun nahin (who am I and who am I not)?” As the action scenes unfold, he further ponders, “Main punya hoon ya paap hoon (am I virtuous or sinful)?” leaving his fans to speculate about his character. The Jawan prevue also features numerous avatars of Shah Rukh Khan, each more interesting than the other. The prevue ends with Shah Rukh Khan dancing to Beqarar Karke Hamen Yun Na Jaiye from the 1962 mystery thriller Bees Saal Baad inside a metro. It is this particular scene that sparked a wave of reactions online. While many said it is a vibe, others posted memes on social media platforms. Now, an edited video of this scene from Jawan prevue has garnered the attention of many, including Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan dancing inside a metro.(YouTube/RedChilliesEntertainment)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on Instagram by artist Ankit Chauhan. He did not add any caption to the video but tagged cringe posting Instagram page that uses the handle @just_here_to_ruin_your_day in his post. The fan-edited video shows Shah Rukh Khan, in a bald avatar, ‘dancing’ inside a metro to Tere Vaaste as passengers watch him perform. A text overlay on the video reads, “Ruining it for you all.”

But before we tell you how Smriti Irani reacted, watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan ‘dancing’ to Tere Vaaste:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Smriti Irani, after watching the fan-made video, couldn’t stop herself from dropping a laughing emoticon on the post. Since being posted a few hours ago on Instagram, the video has collected over 1.9 lakh views and has been liked by more than 14,700 people. A few Instagram users even dropped comments after watching the video.

Check out a few reactions to this fan-made video of SRK here:

“The steps are synchronising with all the songs,” remarked an individual. Another added, “That dance syncs with every song out there.” A third commented, “Jawan in Delhi metro.” “Chand Sifarish would suit really well,” suggested a fourth. A fifth joined, “Badal barsa bijli will be in perfect sync. Try it.” What are your thoughts on this edited video that shows Shah Rukh Khan ‘grooving’ to Tere Vaaste?

About the action film Jawan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone, is slated for release on September 7 this year. Directed by Atlee, the film is produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON