Shah Rukh Khan’s reply to fan asking to crack ‘funny and dumb joke’ will make you go ROFL

Shah Rukh Khan frequently conducts ‘Ask SRK’ sessions on Twitter to interact with fans and followers. Recently, the actor held yet another session and answered a few light-hearted questions directed at him. From sharing about his retirement from Bollywood to dismissing ‘bogus’ reports of him owning luxury cars to talking about his pets, King Khan spilt the beans on his personal and professional life. Not just this, the actor even cracked a joke in his signature style at a fan’s request.

“So far So good….#Pathaan For years we are doing #AskSRK let’s do one today where the questions are sweeter, irrelevant & fun maybe even what u #DontAskSRK for 15mins. No bad language no personal meanness. Let’s go!! Happy hours (15 mins),” wrote Shah Rukh Khan while inviting his fans and followers on Twitter.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet below:

Twitter user Yusraaaa asked Shah Rukh Khan to crack a joke. They wrote, “Crack a funny and dumb joke!! #DontAskSRK #AskSRK.” Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his wit, replied, “There’s a new restaurant called Karma. There’s no menu. You get what you deserve.”

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s reply below:

Since being shared a day ago, SRK’s reply has received over 9.1 lakh views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has also accumulated over 21,700 likes and a plethora of responses.

Here’s how people reacted to Shah Rukh Khan’s reply:

“We also get what we don’t deserve,” posted a Twitter user. “And this one’s really funny!!” added another. A third shared, “In fact it’s the world’s oldest and most authentic restaurant. I think your wit is contagious.” “And you deserve only love,” joined a fourth. “That’s deep not a dumb joke… but a fab one,” commented a fifth. A sixth wrote, “Awesome.”

