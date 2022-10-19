Shah Rukh Khan ‘sells’ roasted bhutta on The Kapil Sharma Show, video goes viral

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 03:19 PM IST

The viral video shows Shah Rukh Khan ‘selling’ roasted bhutta on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Shah Rukh Khan selling bhutta on The Kapil Sharma Show.  (YouTube/SET India)
ByArfa Javaid

A video of Shah Rukh Khan ‘selling’ roasted bhutta (corncob) on The Kapil Sharma Show is doing the rounds on social media, and it has sparked chatter online. The clip is from the comedy show aired on 26 November 2016 on Sony Entertainment Television (SET), where Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt become salespersons to sell miscellaneous items, including a towel, a pair of jeans, and of course, bhutta. In the video, one can see Shah Rukh Khan selling half-eaten bhutta to the audience on The Kapil Sharma Show. He is heard saying to an individual, "Bachche, kitne me lega bata (you will buy it for how much)?" The individual quotes the price by saying, " 150." Shah Rukh Khan then turned to others to sell his half-eaten roasted bhutta. And surprisingly, one woman quoted a price of 5000 while the other wanted it for 500. Shah Rukh then calls both of them onto the stage to enjoy bhutta together (corncob), but not in the way you would have thought. What is hilarious to watch is that Shah Rukh Khan even takes money from the woman.

"SRK selling bhutta (corn)," read the caption written along with the video with several emoticons and hashtags, including #shahrukhkhan and #aliabhatt.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted six days ago, the video has accumulated more than 43,300 views and over 2,674 likes. The comments section is replete with heart and laughing emoticons.

An individual wrote that the corn is roasted. "Corn is roasted yeah," he wrote. "Love you," posted another. "If I were there, I wouldn't have bought it even for a single rupee," shared a third.

