Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli fans engage in ugly Twitter war

“Who is a bigger personality and achiever globally?” asked a Twitter user on March 28 in their Twitter poll. The options were: a) Shah Rukh Khan and b) Virat Kohli. And even before the poll results were shared, a feud erupted between fans of Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan. Although Virat Kohli received 8.8% more votes than Shah Rukh Khan, both camps are at loggerheads over who is more iconic.

Shah Rukh Khan (left) and Virat Kohli (right). (Instagram/@iamsrk and @virat.kohli)

Fans started tweeting in support of their favourite person, so much so that both Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan started trending on Twitter. We have compiled a few reactions below.

It all started with this Twitter poll.

A Virat Kohli fan claimed that Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘highest liked’ tweet is related to the former India skipper.

An individual quoted Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet on Virat Kohli and wrote, “There is no comparison.”

Another shared this.

A Twitter user wrote, “Kohli vs SRK. Like for Kohli. RT for SRK.”

While supporters of both sides continue their spat on Twitter that nobody asked for, a few shared that both are India’s pride and represent the nation globally. A Twitter user wrote, “Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan both are the pride of India. Both represent our country globally! Stop this childish fight!!!” “Not sure what is wrong with some fans of #SRK n #ViratKohli. Why are you guys creating so much hatred for each other?? Don’t you know that they both are the pride of India... Stop demeaning both of them... Such a shame…” added another.

