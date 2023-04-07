Shahi paneer claims third spot in ‘world’s best cheese dishes’ list

Paneer is a food item that you will find in almost every Indian household and on the menus of most of the restaurants. There are countless paneer dishes that people often eat. Some of those recipes prepared using Indian cottage cheese have made it to the list of ‘world’s best cheese dishes’. And, that too with shahi paneer claiming the third spot.

Shahi Paneer claiming the third spot on ‘world’s best cheese dishes' list has prompted people to post various comments.(HT File Photo)

The list is posted on the official Instagram page of TasteAtlas. According to their official website, “TasteAtlas is an encyclopaedia of flavours, a world atlas of traditional dishes, local ingredients, and authentic restaurants." They also have "catalogued over 10,000 foods and drinks, and there are dozens of thousands yet to be researched and mapped. The popular ones, as well as the forgotten tastes and aromas of every city, region, and village in the world.”

“These are the 50 best rated cheese dishes in the world! What’s your favourite?” they wrote and shared a list. The list shows different dishes from across the world. Besides shahi paneer, Indian dishes like paneer tikka, matar paneer, palak paneer, saag paneer, and paneer makhani also made it to the list.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared about a day ago. Since being posted, it has received close to 4,700 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has received several comments. People from different countries shared their opinions about the dishes from their nations making it to the list. Many Indian too shared their reactions.

Here’s how some Instagram users reacted to so many Indian dishes making it to the list:

“India with the highest win!” wrote an Instagram user. “Glad to see so many from India,” expressed another. A third posted “India” along with heart emoticons. What are your thoughts on the post?

