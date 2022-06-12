Shahid Afridi shares heart-melting reunion video with his toddler. Watch

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to share an adorable reunion video with his toddler, and netizens can't get over it. The video is winning people's hearts left, right, and centre and may amaze you too.

"No better feeling than coming back home to this. Beshak betiyaan hoti he rehmat hain," wrote Shahid Afridi while sharing the video. When roughly translated to English, the phrase means "Of course, having daughters is a blessing." The 23-second clip shows Afridi and his youngest daughter Arwa running to give each other a big hug.

Watch the heartening video here:

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has received over 38,000 likes and more than 4,000 retweets. Many Twitter users also took to comments to express their thoughts.

"Daughters are the gift of Allah… they make a new world of love in our hearts may Allah keep every daughter in the world happy," posted a Twitter user. "Its a blessing to witness your children grow up in front of you," commented another. "The love of this father for his Angel in this video worth a million dollars. Nothing like a father's love for his beloved daughters," expressed a third.

Shahid Afridi has five daughters: Aqsa, Ansha, Ajwa, Asmara, and Arwa.

What are your thoughts on this heart-melting video posted by Shahid Afridi?

