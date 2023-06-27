'Shake your head to see the picture': Optical illusion leaves people baffled

There are several optical illusions that play with our minds. From images that seem to be moving to illusions that make us look at the image twice, many such intriguing posts capture our attention. Now, another optical illusion-related post is going viral on social media. Optical illusion that has left people baffled.(Twitter)

"Shake your head to see the picture," reads the text inside the post. It shows a blank grey image. However, the image claims that if you shake your head and look at the post, a picture will start appearing in that optical illusion.

Take a look at this viral optical illusion here:

This post was shared on June 6. Since being posted, it has grabbed thousands of eyeballs. The post has been liked more than 11,000 times and many have also commented on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "I’ve been shaking everything for the last half hour and can’t see a ruddy thing! I now have a headache!" A second commented, "I have broken my pc and my phone shaking them and still can't see anything, I want my money back" "Mind-blowing! At first, I saw a tesseract, but then the real illusion revealed itself. Incredible!" shared a third. Were you able to spot a picture?