Shark Tank India season 2 is here and so are the memes. Here are 5 hilarious memes

Shark Tank India season one generated a lot of buzz among people and made them aware of India's entrepreneurial spirit. Now, as season two episodes have started airing on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM, people are glued to their screens watching new ideas and businesses. With this, many have taken to several social media platforms to discuss their views and share memes on the reality TV show. Here we bring you some of the memes. Have a look at them below:

One person shared this hilarious picture for those who try to follow yoga early in the morning. The image shows Anupam Mittal saying, "You are more Indian than Indians."

When you do Surya Namaskar after waking up early in morning pic.twitter.com/WZ2i3U0tD4 — Kartik🔥 (@KaiseAanaHuaaa) January 5, 2023

Another Twitter user by the name of Gaurav shared a series of memes where he talked about how each of the judges reacted to the business proposals.

Shark Tank India Meme Complition

Micro Thread (1/2) pic.twitter.com/GgZpl1E3xU — /Gaurav🥤 (@_Gau_rav__) January 27, 2022

The same Twitter user shared another thread of memes as he talked about judges investing in the businesses.

A fourth user shared Namita Thapar's reaction and related it to a real-life occurrence.

Last but not least, Ashneer Grover's absence from the show was missed by netizens. Several people have shared memes on it.

#SharkTankIndiaSeason2

Me missing Ashneer Grover while watching shark tank India pic.twitter.com/2aOGU4XWhf — One Tip One Hand🌍😎 (@VVMparody) January 4, 2023

In season two of Shark Tank India Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, and Amit Jain, who replaced Ashneer Grover are the judges. However, this time MamaEarth founder Gazhal Alagh is not a part of the panel.