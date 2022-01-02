Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shashi Tharoor approves of viral eco-friendly containers made with rice bran

Shashi Tharoor retweeted a video posted by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, supporting the use of containers made of rice bran and other such biodegradable materials.
Screengrab from the video of rice bran containers that was retweeted by Shashi Tharoor. (twitter/@supriyasahuias)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 07:29 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

IAS officer Supriya Sahu often takes to Twitter to share some videos and photos that are quite informative. This time she has shared a video of a container that is made out of rice bran which is just as useful as a container made out of any other material that might harm the environment.

She posted the video along with a caption that reads, “Food containers made out of rice bran are leak proof, affordable, disposable and earth friendly. Hotels, restaurants, food joints, it's time for you to stop using banned plastic packaging in Tamil Nadu and switch to sustainable eco alternatives.”

View the post right here:

As a response to this tweet, Indian National Congress MP, Shashi Tharoor, also had something he wanted to say. He retweeted the video posted by Sahu and here's what he wrote:

Many people flocked to the comments section with affirmative points of view. An individual commented, “In rural areas, leaf plates & kulhads were extensively used. Then modernism killed it. Now we are going back to nature. It's a welcome change.” “This is really such a good innovation. The use of this product would definitely reduce our dependence on plastic products,” posted another.

Would you switch to rice bran containers?

