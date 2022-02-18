Shashi Tharoor can’t understand the ‘fuss’ over this particular Wordle puzzle

Wordle, a word game, is the latest trend that has taken over social media and keeping people busy. In case you are yet to try this puzzle, it is all about guessing the five-letter word of the day within six tries. Originally created by a software engineer Josh Wardle, the popularity of the game attracted the attention of the New York Times that recently purchased it. However, since the takeover, people have taken to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction over their beloved word game getting too difficult. What added to this already existing chatter is the answer to game number 242 which left many scratching their heads and complaining. Many Indians also jokingly took to Twitter to suggest that it is something that only Shashi Tharoor can solve and now he did exactly that. Interestingly, he also shared a tweet sharing how he doesn’t understand “What was the fuss about.”

Here’s how some tweeple reacted to the word:

How did Shashi Tharoor get roped into answering? It all started with a post shared by journalist Barkha Dutt who wrote a witty tweet about the word of the day, ’caulk’, and tagged Tharoor. In reply, the MP shared an image of the solved puzzle along with his opinion on the whole thing.

Take a look at the tweets:

Dutt also shared a reply to his response. “Ok that is plain infuriating. Sigh for the rest of us who got the word by clever elimination but had never heard of it,” she wrote.

Tharoor’s reply, till now, has received more than 1,500 likes and counting. It also prompted people to post various reactions.

“So CAULK and BAULK are actual words,” joked a Twitter user. “I hope @ShashiTharoor never designs a Wordle ... am never gonna get it right then,” shared another. “I sometimes wonder if he is the man behind Oxford Dictionary we referred to as kids,” posted a third.

In case you’re wondering about the meaning of the word ’caulk’, this is what Oxford Dictionaries says about the hardware-store staple - “a substance that keeps out water and is used in building work and repairs to fill holes and cracks.”

What are your thoughts on Shashi Tharoor’s Wordle-related reply?