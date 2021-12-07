Home / Trending / Shashi Tharoor’s witty reply to pun-filled Twitter thread will make you laugh
Shashi Tharoor’s witty reply to pun-filled Twitter thread will make you laugh

Shashi Tharoor shared a funny screenshot of a Twitter thread along with his tweet.
Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to share the funny post.(HT File Photo)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 04:37 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Shashi Tharoor recently took to Twitter to reply to a pun-filled Twitter thread. There is a chance that the thread and the minister’s reply, both will leave you chuckling. In the post, he also recalled his time at St Stephen's College in Delhi.

Tharoor posted a viral screenshot of a series of tweets posted back in 2020. Among the those who shared the posts is Parminder Singh, who wrote, “If two guys fight over a tandoori naan, is that violence or naan-violence? #NaanSenseTweet,” he tweeted. Keeping the use of pun intact, another Twitter user replied, “Naan violence is a part of our kulcha.” To which, a third chimed in “Lassi who wins.”

Tharoor shared the screenshot with a pun-tastic twist of his own. “This was exactly what St Stephen’s was like when I was there in the early 1970s! People spent hours in repartee of this nature. But we didn’t have @Twitter to immortalise our bon mots. (On this exchange, as a Southie, I would rice to the occasion, provided some-bar wasn’t there.)” he tweeted.

The MP posted the tweet a few hours ago and since being shared, it has gathered more than 6,200 likes and counting.

Singh also reacted to Tharoor’s share and wrote, “Thanks for Tweeting this Shashi. Not just Stephen’s, repartees like this were a DU rasam. Though I was there at a different time would have loved to spar with you idli.” To which, the Congress leader wittily replied, “It’s never too lait… but for now yeh coffee hain.”

What are your thoughts on the hilarious Twitter exchange?

