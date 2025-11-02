Shashi Tharoor wishes Shah Rukh Khan on 60th birthday, says 'He's ageing in reverse'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wished Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan a happy 60th birthday with a witty post that quickly garnered attention on social media. In his message, Tharoor jokingly questioned whether the actor was actually 60, saying there was “no visual evidence” to support the claim and suggesting SRK might be ageing in reverse. Shah Rukh Khan turned 60 today.

“Happy 60th Birthday to the ultimate King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. I have to admit, I’m finding this ‘60’ number deeply suspicious,” Tharoor wrote, before mockingly citing a “crack team of independent fact-checkers and forensic detectives” who, in the absence of grey hair or visible signs of ageing, were unable to confirm the actor’s true age.

“A crack team of independent fact-checkers and forensic detectives investigated this "60" claim & concluded: ‘In the complete and absolute absence of any discernible visual evidence—specifically, no non-photoshopped grey hair, no undeniable signs of slowing down, and a persistent appearance of someone significantly younger—the claim that Shah Rukh Khan is turning 60 cannot be factually confirmed,’” he wrote.

Tharoor jokingly also suggested that Shah Rukh Khan might actually be starring in a real-life remake of ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’, ageing in reverse. He also listed “evidence” like SRK’s rising energy levels, increasingly youthful hairstyle and wrinkle-free charm to prove his point.

“I suspect the official story is a cover-up & that SRK is actually starring in a real-life, decades-long, global-scale Bollywood adaptation of 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.' He's ageing in reverse. Look at the evidence: 1. His energy levels today seem higher than they were 20 years ago. 2. His hairstyle has become progressively more youthful. 3. There are no wrinkles a decent lighting crew can't explain away,” he said.

The Congress MP concluded his post by predicting that by the time SRK reaches 70, he might be auditioning for teenage roles and joked that he expects not to be around when the actor turns into a child star.

“I predict by the time he hits his "70th" birthday, he'll be auditioning for teenage roles. Mercifully, I don’t expect to be around when he turns into a child star. Congratulations on this unbelievable milestone, Shah Rukh! Please keep defying physics and biology, & confusing us all for many years to come,” Tharoor wrote.

About Shah Rukh Khan

SRK turned 60 today, and he celebrated his birthday with friends and family at his Alibaug home.

On the work front, the Bollywood star was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’. He will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘King’. The actor will share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Saurabh Shukla, among others.