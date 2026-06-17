She delivers for Swiggy in Mumbai by day, studies for UP Police exam at night: Meet Khushboo from Ghazipur

The inspiring story of a young woman balancing corporate gig work with public service aspirations has sparked widespread admiration across social media. Swiggy Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor recently shared a video on social media of Khushboo, a 23-year-old delivery partner from Uttar Pradesh. Khushboo moved to Mumbai without informing her parents, taking up food delivery to fund her ultimate dream. While she rides through city streets by day, she spends her nights preparing for the UP Police examination. Her singular goal is to return home wearing a police uniform to uplift her village.

Swiggy delivery partner Khusboo with Swiggy Food Marketplace Rohit Kapoor. (LinkedIn/Rohit Kapoor)

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“Indian villages have spent decades watching people leave. Khushboo left too. Came to Mumbai from Ghazipur at 23. Delivers food. Studies for the UP Police exam at night,” Rohit Kapoor, CEO at Food Marketplace, Swiggy, wrote on social media.

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He added, “But here's the part that stayed with me. Most people come to Mumbai hoping they never have to go back. Khushboo came so that she could. In a police uniform. For the people in her village. The courage to leave is common. The clarity to know why, that's the rare thing.”

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{{^usCountry}} The executive shared the video as part of his ongoing series, Chai Biskoot, which highlights the life stories of Swiggy delivery partners. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The executive shared the video as part of his ongoing series, Chai Biskoot, which highlights the life stories of Swiggy delivery partners. {{/usCountry}}

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In the video, Khushboo shared that she is from Ghazipur, UP, and has four siblings. She came to Mumbai without telling her parents and took up a job as a Swiggy delivery partner to earn and support her studies.

She told the CEO that while she delivers by day, she studies for the UP police examination at night. Her dream? To go back to her village in a police uniform.

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How did social media react?

Kapoor’s post triggered a wave of reactions across social media platforms. While an overwhelming majority were deeply moved by Khushboo's sheer determination, a few critics offered a more systemic take. They argued that, instead of merely highlighting emotional, human-interest stories, platforms like Swiggy should actively implement corporate programs that provide tangible exam-preparation support and educational resources for their delivery partners.

An individual posted, “It’s amazing to see Khushboo’s clarity and drive. That said, narratives like this often highlight the fine line between authentic storytelling and corporate marketing. If platforms are going to leverage the personal struggles and resilience of their gig workers for engagement, it should be backed by structural initiatives. Are there active programs providing laptops or exam prep resources to the thousands of partners trying to make ends meet? Real empowerment goes beyond showcasing the struggle for marketing.”

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Another added, “Great initiative by Swiggy. People have long debated working as gig workers, delivering food, but they fail to realise how many aspirations these jobs fulfil. Good to see this story.”

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A third expressed, “Hello Rohit, loved this real-life story. Well made, well told. It’s almost like a mini movie. And I thought, couldn’t it go a little longer?! Will surely wait for some more stories.”

A fourth wrote, “Khushboo's ambition is inspiring. Wishing her all the success in her journey towards the police force.”