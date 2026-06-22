‘She is my sister too’: Delhi cab driver’s kind gesture for female passenger goes viral

A late-night cab ride from Delhi to Gurgaon has caught attention online after a small interaction between a driver, a passenger and her family was shared on social media. The post highlights a moment of reassurance that unfolded as a woman prepared to travel while her brother stayed in touch during the journey.

The post has led to a wide range of responses. (Representative Image)

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The post was shared on X by user Lakshay Mehta, who described a late-night ride from Delhi to Gurgaon. According to the caption, the woman’s brother accompanied her to the cab and repeatedly asked her to keep him updated during the journey. What followed was an interaction that many online users found reassuring.

The cab driver noticed the exchange and stepped in with a calm response meant to comfort the family. He told the brother, “Take a picture of my number and address, it is written outside the car. She is my sister too. Don’t worry, she is in safe hands. This is your brother’s cab, sit comfortably.”

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{{^usCountry}} The passenger also acknowledged the gesture, replying, “Family worries. Thank you, bhaiya.” The driver responded by reassuring her again, asking her to sit comfortably and not worry during the ride. The moment, as described in the post, has been widely shared for its tone of trust and reassurance during a situation that often feels uncertain for many commuters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The passenger also acknowledged the gesture, replying, “Family worries. Thank you, bhaiya.” The driver responded by reassuring her again, asking her to sit comfortably and not worry during the ride. The moment, as described in the post, has been widely shared for its tone of trust and reassurance during a situation that often feels uncertain for many commuters. {{/usCountry}}

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Mixed reactions online

The post has led to a wide range of responses, with users both appreciating and questioning the interaction. Many highlighted the emotional comfort such gestures can provide during late-night travel.

One user commented, “If it is night, brothers should take responsibility of dropping her home, even if it takes more time.” Another wrote, “I hope a day comes when girls will not need protection and cities feel completely safe.”

Some users reacted with lighter remarks, with one saying, “I will drop you home, but without AC. No need to worry.”

However, a few users also urged caution, pointing out that reassurance alone may not always guarantee safety. One comment read, “Unfortunately, that is how anyone talks. No one will directly say they intend harm, so people should not rely only on words. Always check cab details properly.”

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Another user added, “People should change their perspective. The driver is showing that not everyone has bad intentions.” A different comment noted, “No potential criminal will announce anything suspicious at the start of a ride.”