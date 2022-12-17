Shefali Shah posts video of big cat resting beside safari vehicle as another looks on

Safari goers get the chance to observe wildlife in their natural habitat. When recorded and shared online, those videos of their encounters leave people stunned and amused. Case in point, this video showing two big cats that was posted by Shefali Shah a bit over an hour ago on Instagram.

“This magnificence... huh!” she wrote, indicating her surprise at the incident. The video opens to a safari vehicle standing at the side of the road. A big cat is seen slowly approaching the vehicle and then sitting beside it. The video gets even more amusing when the camera pans to show another one sitting at a distance and looking at the camera.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the clip has received close to 12,000 views and counting. The post has also accumulated more than 1,000 likes. The video further prompted people to share various comments.

Here are some of the comments that people shared while reacting to Shefali Shah’s video.

“Insane ! Wow !” posted an Instagram user. “Wowwwww,” expressed another. “When real lioness meets OTT's lioness (DCP vartika Chaturvedi) there is no doubt that real lioness has fallen in front of you,” commented a third. A few also wrote “Wow” to showcase their reactions. What are your thoughts on the video?