Home / Trending / Shehnaaz Gill dances to viral Pasoori song from Coke Studio in Instagram Reel
trending

Shehnaaz Gill dances to viral Pasoori song from Coke Studio in Instagram Reel

  • Shehnaaz Gill danced to the massively viral Pasoori song from Coke Studio in her latest Instagram Reel. 
A screengrab from the video that Shehnaaz Gill posted on her Instagram account.&nbsp;(shehnaazgill/Instagram )
A screengrab from the video that Shehnaaz Gill posted on her Instagram account. (shehnaazgill/Instagram )
Published on May 12, 2022 08:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByGurjant Pannu

Shehnaaz Gill has become a household name ever since she appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss. She is adored by millions of fans all over the country after her stint on the 13th season of the reality show. In her latest Instagram video, Shehnaaz Gill is seen dancing to the massively viral track Pasoori from Coke Studio. The song sung by Pakistani artistes Ali Sethi and Shae Gill has become really popular across borders as it has got more than 11 crore views on YouTube since being uploaded in February.

The song featured in Season 14 of Coke Studio. Shehnaaz Gill can be seen dancing to the viral hit wearing a red kurti and palazzo. Posted two hours ago, the video has got over 1.7 million views so far. “Aa chale lekar tujhe, hai Jahan silsile,” she captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

“So gorgeous Shehnaaz,” commented an Instagram user. “You're re the most beautiful,” wrote another. “Gorgeous beauty,” said a third along with heart emojis. 

Shehnaaz was last seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Honsla Rakh. As per reports, she will now be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

What do you think about this video of Shehnaaz Gill?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shehnaaz gill
shehnaaz gill
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out