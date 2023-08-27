Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Trending / Shelter dog’s reaction after finding forever home melts hearts

Shelter dog’s reaction after finding forever home melts hearts

ByArfa Javaid
Aug 27, 2023 07:39 PM IST

The video of the dog’s reaction after meeting its new owner has gone viral. It is an absolute tear-jerker that will leave you feeling all warm and fuzzy inside.

A video featuring a dog has taken the Internet by storm and is leaving people in tears of joy. It captures the poignant moment when a shelter dog meets its new owner for the first time, resulting in an overwhelmingly emotional response that’s impossible to ignore.

The image shows the dog’s heartwarming reaction upon finding its new pet parent. (X/@buitengebieden)

“Dog’s reaction after being adopted from a shelter,” reads the caption accompanying the video shared on X (formerly Twitter) account Buitengebieden.

The video opens to show a woman, the canine’s newfound owner, planting a kiss on the dog’s forehead. As the video goes on, she showers her furry friend with some more kisses. Towards the end, the dog’s endearing response takes centre stage as it embraces its new owner in a heartfelt and touching hug.

Watch the video capturing this dog’s reaction here:

The video, since being shared on August 26, has accumulated close to 38 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments of the video to share their reactions.

Check out a few reactions to this video below:

“He’s crying with happiness and safety. What a precious picture!” posted an X user.

Another commented, “Aww! The dog knew he found his forever home.”

“I’m not crying, you’re crying,” shared a third.

A fourth joined, “Pass the tissues please.”

“Dear God. I absolutely love that dog,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

