Home / Trending / Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal’s funny clip will make you laugh out loud
trending

Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal’s funny clip will make you laugh out loud

Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal are seen enacting a funny dialogue in this Instagram Reel. 
Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal enact a funny dialogue in this Instagram Reel. (shikhardofficial/Instagram)
Published on Mar 08, 2022 01:58 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal are two of the most active cricketers of the Indian team on social media who love to keep their fans entertained with their hilarious videos. In his latest Instagram post, Shikhar Dhawan can be seen lip-syncing and enacting a dialogue with Yuzvendra Chahal as the song Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo from the movie Dum plays. The video will definitely make you laugh out loud and you would love to watch it on repeat.

In the video, Shikhar Dhawan comes from behind as Yuzvendra Chahal is going up the stairs and implies him to walk slowly. A woman is also seen on the stairs and she also engages in playful banter with the duo. Shikhar Dhawan then can’t control himself as he bursts out laughing. Cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is seen watching the duo from the window behind them in a gym.

The video was uploaded 18 hours ago and it has got over four million views so far. 

“Humaare aas paas humaari sewa karne waale logon ko apni life ka part banakar, unhe khushi dekar jo anand milta hai uska maza alag hai aur pichey se Bhuvi bhi enjoy kar raha hai (We love to engage with people around us and make them a part of our life. Giving them a reason to smile makes us really happy and even Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) is enjoying from the back),” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“You both together is laughter,” commented an Instagram user. “Cricket ki bad comedy film ma kam krna bhai (After cricket, you have to work in a comedy film),” posted another along with laughing emojis.

What do you think about this hilarious video?

Topics
shikhar dhawan yuzvendra chahal
