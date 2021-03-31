Shikhar Dhawan, Dhanashree Verma’s ‘Bhangra in Gabbar Style’ wins Instagram

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and choreographer Dhanashree Verma are “setting Instagram reels on fire together”. And they're doing so with a killer bhangra dance routine. Their video is winning the hearts of netizens and chances are it will get you to want to shake a leg too.

The video has been shared by both Dhawan and Verma on their Instagram pages. “Hitting the dance floor with the super talented and fun @dhanashree9,” Dhawan wrote while sharing the video.

“Bhangra in gabbar style,” wrote Verma. She added, “Setting Instagram reels on fire together. Like I mentioned before- Energy speaks volumes”.

The super fun video shows the two dancing to Boliyan by Lehmber Hussainpuri. Watch the dance video below:

The video has collected over a million views already. People posted tons of comments about the clip.

“Woohoo... rock the floor!” reacted an individual. “So good” posted another. “Balle balle,” said a third. “Amazing sir,” expressed a fourth.

Many shared fire or heart emojis to express their reactions.

What do you think of the video?

