Shikhar Dhawan and Dhanashree Verma dancing together. (Instagram/@shikhardofficial)
trending

Shikhar Dhawan, Dhanashree Verma’s ‘Bhangra in Gabbar Style’ wins Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan and Dhanashree Verma's dance video will make you want to shake a leg too.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 03:24 PM IST

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and choreographer Dhanashree Verma are “setting Instagram reels on fire together”. And they're doing so with a killer bhangra dance routine. Their video is winning the hearts of netizens and chances are it will get you to want to shake a leg too.

The video has been shared by both Dhawan and Verma on their Instagram pages. “Hitting the dance floor with the super talented and fun @dhanashree9,” Dhawan wrote while sharing the video.

Bhangra in gabbar style,” wrote Verma. She added, “Setting Instagram reels on fire together. Like I mentioned before- Energy speaks volumes”.

The super fun video shows the two dancing to Boliyan by Lehmber Hussainpuri. Watch the dance video below:

The video has collected over a million views already. People posted tons of comments about the clip.

“Woohoo... rock the floor!” reacted an individual. “So good” posted another. “Balle balle,” said a third. “Amazing sir,” expressed a fourth.

Many shared fire or heart emojis to express their reactions.

What do you think of the video?

shikhar dhawan instagram

