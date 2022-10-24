Shikhar Dhawan hops on viral trend to celebrate India's win over Pakistan

A video of opening batter Shikhar Dhawan celebrating India's splendid win over Pakistan in the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 match at MCG in Australia is gaining much traction online. Shared on Instagram, the video shows Shikhar Dhawan performing the viral Smokey Light trend in black kurta pyjama and sunglasses with his childhood friend Sagar Gaind.

"When #India beats Pakistan in #T20 World Cup," wrote Shikhar Dhawan while sharing the video. The video that opens with a text insert "That feeling...." shows Shikhar Dhawan and Sagar Gaind showing some cool moves as they hop on the viral Instagram trend to join billions of fans rejoicing in India's win. For the uninitiated, the Smokey Light trend is used to drop truth bombs on the audience. People use it on Instagram to mention something that their audience can relate to and then drop a truth bomb.

Watch the viral video shared by Shikhar Dhawan below:

Since being shared a few hours ago on Instagram, the video has received more than 2.4 million views and counting. People also took to the comments to post their thoughts.

"I was waiting for this after a win!!" posted an Instagram user with heart emoticons. "Nice sir," expressed another. "Wow," wrote a third.

