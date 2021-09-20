Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw unleash their comical side in funny video. Watch

By Atharv Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw recreating a scene from television show Saath Nibhana Saathiya in this funny video.(Instagram/@shikhardofficial)

Cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have left people laughing out loud, thanks to their new video. In the hilarious clip, the two are seen recreating a scene from television show Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

With IPL picking up steam and fans all eager to watch the season unfold, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw of the Delhi Capitals decided to indulge in some off-the-pitch entertainment. Both got together to recreate the trending ‘Kokila Modi’ scene from Saath Nibhana Saathiya and posted the same with the caption, “Aaj sabzi nahi pohe banengey @prithvishaw”.

In the video, the two are seen dubbing over the trending audio and then letting loose and dancing hilariously to the background score. Their performance will leave you in splits.

Watch the viral video below:

The video, has amassed over 4.5 million views, left netizens in splits. People are sharing hilarious reactions to the share in the comments section.

“This one is great,” wrote an individual. “Nice dance,” posted another. Several others shared laughing emoticons to share their reactions.

What do you think about this video?

