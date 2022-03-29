Shikhar Dhawan reacts to artist creating his incredible portrait

A video of an artist’s incredible creation has left people mesmerised, including the person who was the subject of the artwork – cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. There is a chance that the video showcasing the artist’s creation will leave you in aww too.

Artist Vilas Nayak, a live art performer, posted the video on his Instagram profile a few hours ago. The timelapse video shows Nayak creating the portrait with perfection. It also shows the cricketer himself watching the artist with utmost attention.

The video prompted many to share various reactions. Shikhar Dhawan too reacted to the video and wrote “Loved it bro.” Not just that, he also re-shared the video as his Instagram Stories.

Take a look at the video that may wow you:

The video has been posted about 18 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has also accumulated nearly 8,000 likes, including one from Yuzvendra Chahal. People also posted various comments while reacting to the video. Many did so by sharing clapping hands or fire emoticons.

“Super mind blowing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” posted another. “Really awesome,” expressed a third.

A post shared on the official Instagram page of Shikhar Dhawan Foundation explains that the artist created the portrait at the Pre-Launch Event of the organisation.

What are your thoughts on the video?