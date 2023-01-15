Shikhar Dhawan’s post on having a ‘Mum’s day out’ wins hearts. See adorable pics

It is often the simple moments that we spend as grownups with our parents give us the most joy. Be it gifting them something or taking them out for just a meal, the small acts can bring immense happiness. Many often love sharing such happiness with the world through social media. Just like cricketer Shikhar Dhawan did. Taking to Instagram he shared a post about having a “Mum’s day out”.

“Took my mum out for lunch after ages, felt so happy to see her enjoying the meal. There are always blessings, just need an eye to see it in every situation. #MumsDayOut,” he wrote while posting two pictures. He also added a heart emoticon to his caption.

Take a look at the post shared on Instagram:

The post was shared about 11 hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 76,000 likes, including one from Yuzvendra Chahal. People took to the posts comments section to share various comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

Suresh Raina reacted with heart emoticons to show his reaction to the post. A few others too shared the same emoji to express their reactions. “True legend,” wrote an Instagram user. “You must do it often… these memories will stay lifelong with you,” posted another. “Beautiful picture! Best,” commented a third.