Shikhar Dhawan shares pic with Shardul Thakur, viral post has a Sholay twist

"Awesome," wrote an Instagram user while reacting to Shikhar Dhawan's post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 07:02 PM IST
Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s Instagram post prompted people to share all sorts of replies.(Instagram)

A picture of Shikhar Dhawan and Shardul Thakur has now gone viral online. The picture was shared on Instagram by Dhawan. It’s not just the image that has wowed people but also the caption shared along with it has left them giggling. The post’s caption has a Sholay related twist.

“Gabbar and Thakur off screen,” Dhawan wrote while sharing the image. Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared about a day ago, has gathered more than 6.1 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

"Awesome," wrote an Instagram user. "Is thakur k haath mt mang lena gabbar, England me kaam aayenge," joked another. Many shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the picture of Shikhar Dhawan and Shardul Thakur?

