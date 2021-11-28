Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Shillong turns pink with Cherry Blossoms. People post videos, images on Twitter
trending

Shillong turns pink with Cherry Blossoms. People post videos, images on Twitter

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma took to Twitter to share a few images.
The picture shows beautiful blossoming Cherry Blossoms flowers.(Twitter/@SangmaConrad)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 03:46 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Shillong’s famous Cherry Blossom Festival for this year may have concluded but you still have a chance to experience the incredible beauty of nature through the various images and videos shared online. The various posts shared across different social media platforms, especially Twitter, show how Shillong got painted in pink. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma too shared a post. There is a chance that the tweets will leave you saying “wow” and that too repeatedly.

Let us start with this post by Meghalaya CM. Taking to Twitter, he shared a few images of the festival. “Some glimpses of the Shillong #CherryBlossomFestival at Ward’s Lake, Shillong with the scenic view of the lake and amid the cherry blossom trees,” reads a part of the caption he posted.

RELATED STORIES

“Glimpses from my day Cherry blossom #CherryBlossomFestival,” wrote a Twitter user and shared these images.

“The #CherryBlossomFestival at #Meghalaya #shillong was a pleasant surprise. Something that many of us don't know about (I didn't even know we could get Cherry Blossoms in India),” expressed another and posted this video.

Take a look at the posts shared by other:

What are your thoughts on the images and the videos?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shillong conrad sangma twitter
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP