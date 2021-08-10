Shocking clip shows bull moose charging at person filming it in the US. Watch

In several instances, wild animals choose to teach humans a lesson or two when it comes to protecting their privacy. This video of a bull moose from Colorado Parks and Wildlife in USA is an exact example of that. The terrifying video shared on Twitter by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, shows the annoyed animal charging at a person.

“This video is an example of being too close to a bull moose and how quickly they can decide to charge on you. It is from Clear Creek County. The individual just by chance came upon the bull walking along a willow bottom heading towards a lake,” reads the caption.

Shared on August 8, the clip has garnered over 34,400 views and tons of comments. Netizens were shocked to see the clip and shared concerned comments. While some strongly opposed the idea of filming wild animals from such a short distance, others enquired whether the person behind the camera was uninjured.

The department shared a comment under the post to let people know that the person behind the camera was unharmed.

“And this is why we have zoom on our cameras, so we can get good pictures and video from a safe distance,” wrote a Twitter user. “Rule 1: don't approach the wildlife. Rule 2: you can't change rule 1,” commented another. “Such an idiot,” said a third.

