Shocking video: Animal activist slaps Mumbai dog sitter for ‘mercilessly’ beating German Shepherd while drunk

A video of a physical altercation between an animal activist and a dog sitter has surfaced online. As per the video, the activist slapped the dog sitter after a CCTV recording revealed the latter beating a German Shepherd with the buckle side of a belt while drunk. The video has sparked outrage among people, leaving them divided. A Mumbai animal activist thrashed a pet sitter for beating a German Shepherd with a belt. (Instagram/@vjrangare)

“This is a short video captured by another caretaker on their phone. I have submitted a written complaint to the police, who will review all the CCTV footage and have registered an FIR. I will ensure that this horrific pet boarding facility is shut down,” Mumbai-based animal activist Vijay Rangare wrote on Instagram.

The video he shared is a montage of two clips. The first shows a dog sitter thrashing a dog, leaving it to whimper. The following clip captures the altercation between the activist and the pet sitter.

In another video, Rangare spoke with two people working at the centre where the incident occurred. They claimed that the dog sitter featured in the video, along with others, including the owner of the facility, routinely neglected and mistreated the pets, even resorting to physical abuse.

How did social media react?

People were divided over the videos. While all agreed that the activist was right to confront the dog sitter and the owner of the pet centre, some argued that the physical altercation was not the best approach.

An individual wrote, “This actually gave me goosebumps. Good for you, sir!!” Another added, “The most satisfying ending.” A third expressed, “Good that you stood up, but beating is not the best way.” A fourth commented, “Shelter should be closed with immediate action. I really appreciate both the informers and your team for swift action. I just wanted to know where the kids are, Rn?”