Shocking video blurs the line between reality and AI leaving viewers stunned: ‘This is scary’

In a world where artificial intelligence is advancing at lightning speed, distinguishing between real and AI-generated visuals is becoming increasingly difficult. From hyper-realistic deepfakes to seamless object replacements, AI-powered tools are redefining the boundaries of visual content, making even the most trained eyes second-guess what they see. Many flooded the comments section, admitting they couldn’t tell the difference.(Instagram/@immadsal)

One such example recently left the internet in awe. An Instagram video features a woman standing in front of two benches that appear identical—real, tangible, and almost indistinguishable. She poses a simple question: “Which one is AI?” At first glance, both benches seem convincingly real. But in a sudden twist, one of them dissolves from the scene, revealing it was entirely AI-generated. Viewers were stunned by the hyper-realism and flawless editing.

The video doesn’t stop there. It takes things a step further when the woman holds up two purses and again asks which one is real. As the suspense builds, one of the "purses" slowly transforms into a potato—leaving viewers speechless and the comments section flooded with reactions.

Take a look at the video:

One user commented, “NO Because this is CRAZY editing skills unmatched I fear,” while another wrote, “Omg the potato/purse one got me.” The video is a brilliant example of how AI editing is not just a tool—it's becoming an art form.

Another wrote, “I love this, it’s kinda scary what people can do and what people will believe because of AI but still very interesting.”

One user wrote, “I couldn’t figure any of them out until the pirate”

Another added, “Oh my god the statue at the end is TOO CRAZY”

