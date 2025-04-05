Shocking video: Dancing thief distracts people with bizarre moves to steal wallets, phones

A thief is on the news, but not just because he got arrested; it is because of his unusual - and definitely bizarre - way of getting close to his victims. In a video, he was seen busting out odd dance moves to distract people to steal their belongings. The thief was captured robbing a victim after distracting him with his bizarre dance moves. (YouTube/@westmidlandspolice)

Police in West Midlands, a county in England, shared a video of the thief and his dance moves. “Our dedicated pick-pocketing officers from Operation Taurus trawled through CCTV after recognising a pattern in the series of thefts. Using facial recognition technology, the team were able to identify Bardich as the offender,” the police wrote.

“He was convicted of four counts of theft and four counts of fraud by false representation, and at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday 27 March, was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison,” the department continued, adding that he was ordered to pay £2,240 in compensation to the people he stole from.

“As you can see from the video clip, pickpockets adopt various tricks and tactics to steal people’s property. I would encourage everyone to be on the lookout for these techniques so that they can keep their belongings safe,” PC Amy O’Connor said.

Take a look at the video:

The police also shared seven tips for being safe on the streets. They include being aware of who is around you, looking at you, and trying to get close when you’re out.

“Secure your bag properly, if it's easy for you to get into, it’ll be easy for a thief to get into. Wear a bag that goes across your body to hold your most valuable items, never leave your bag unattended,” the department said. It advised people not to carry their wallets or phones in their back pockets.