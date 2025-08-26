Shocking visuals from Manali show Beas River in full fury after torrential rain. Watch

Shocking visuals from Manali captured the Beas River raging violently in the early hours of Tuesday. The dramatic video shows the river swollen and unstoppable, leaving behind destruction and chaos. Himachal Pradesh is on high alert due to heavy rains causing floods and road closures.(@GoHimachal_/X)

The video was shared by Go Himanchal on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption, “Visuals of Beas River today in Manali.”

Himachal Pradesh remains on high alert as heavy rains continue to lash the state. Authorities warn of floods, landslides, and disrupted roads, urging residents to stay safe and avoid unnecessary travel.

Several areas faced intense rainfall, while moderate showers were reported in surrounding parts, officials said. The relentless downpour triggered floods, landslides, and widespread disruption across Himachal Pradesh.

X users are widely sharing the dramatic video, expressing alarm and concern over the floods and destruction caused by the relentless heavy rains.

The horrifying video was shared on August 26, 2025, and has since gained more than 1 lakh views and several comments.

Viewers on X were left shocked as the video of the raging Beas River went viral. Many expressed concern for those living nearby, while others commented on the devastating impact of the floods.

One of the users, Rahul Cere, commented, “River is looking angry, tum logo ke khair nahi.”

A second user, Nitin Mohan, commented, “Terrifying, and this is happening every single year.”

Another commented, Sunita Lobo, commented, “Do not go rafting today, however much your car driver tries to convince you.”

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 795 roads were closed as of Monday night.

Power supply and water services were severely affected, with around 956 transformers and 517 water supply schemes disrupted. Residents in low-lying areas were urged to move to safer locations as emergency teams scrambled to contain the impact of the floods.