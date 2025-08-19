‘Mithi river looks like a real river today’: Internet reacts as Mumbai rain batters city

Mumbai witnessed a dramatic sight as the Mithi River swelled to the danger mark amid heavy rains. For years, the river had appeared almost lifeless, with low water levels that made it barely recognisable as a river. However, the recent downpour changed everything, transforming Mithi into a forceful and fast-moving stream. Mumbai rain; The water level of the Mithi River has touched the danger mark at Kranti Nagar near Kurla bridge.(@jvidyasagar/X)

The heavy rains that lashed the city over the past few days pushed the river beyond its usual limits.

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by civic activist Vidyasagar Jagadeesan captured the Mithi River in full fury as it swelled to the danger mark in Mumbai.

“Mithi river looks like a real river today,” the caption of the post reads.

Check out the video here:

X users reacted with shock and amazement as videos of the swollen Mithi River went viral. Many jokingly remarked that the river had finally “claimed her status as a river,” showing just how different it looked compared to its usual flow.

One of the users, Tushar, commented, “Finally, Mithi claimed her status as a river!”

A second user, Shubhan, commented, “Mumbaikars are happy seeing their River going to its glory.”

Another user, @TheEnigmatic_1, commented, “Looking like a river now.”

Mithi River rises to 3.9 metres:

As heavy rains continue to batter Mumbai, about 400 residents living near the Mithi River, especially in the Kranti Nagar slum, have been evacuated to a safe shelter at Kurla’s MM Municipal School.

The evacuations came after the river’s water level at Kranti Nagar, near the Kurla bridge, reached the danger mark on Tuesday following several hours of relentless rainfall.

According to the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai has recorded an average of over 150 mm of rainfall from 4 am to 11 am on Tuesday, with the Mithi River rising to 3.9 metres, prompting the precautionary evacuations.