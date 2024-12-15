Singapore envoy slams Gurgaon cafe for ‘tasteless chai,' Chaayos CEO responds

Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, recently took to social media platform X to share his disappointment after being served what he described as a “tasteless” cup of chai at a Gurgaon café. In his post, Wong revealed that he paid ₹169 (inclusive of tax) for the drink, which was served in a traditional kulhad (earthen cup). Singapore's High Commissioner Simon Wong called out a Gurugram café for serving "tasteless" chai. (X/@SGinIndia)

(Also read: British influencer hospitalised after drinking ‘bhang’ in India. Internet says 'stick to chai next time')

“The impossible happened. I just had a cup of tasteless #Chai in Gurgaon. ₹169 with tax,” Wong wrote, alongside pictures of the kulhad and the café’s interior. While he refrained from naming the eatery, his post quickly gained traction, amassing over 253,000 views and sparking a flurry of reactions.

The post even caught the attention of Nitin Saluja, founder of chai chain Chaayos. Responding publicly, Saluja invited Wong to visit one of their outlets, saying, “Hon'ble Mr Wong, in the name of deep India-SG friendship, I invite you for a cup of chai at a Chaayos near you. As we enjoy our chai, I’ll share our commitment to getting every chai right, including our no-questions-asked replacement policy!”

Check out the post here:

Social media users react

Wong’s candid review struck a chord with social media users, prompting a wave of suggestions, invitations, and critiques. Many users sympathised with his experience, suggesting he explore India’s roadside tea stalls for a more authentic and affordable chai experience.

One user commented, “Sir, you should try a normal tea stall. Overpriced cafés can’t capture the essence of real Indian chai.” Another wrote, “For ₹169, you could have treated 16 others to chai from a roadside vendor – without taxes and with far more flavour!”

(Also read: Dolly Chaiwala, who served tea to Bill Gates, charges ₹5 lakh, stays in 5-star hotel, claims Kuwait vlogger)

Some also pointed out the café’s pricing strategy. “Agreed, sir. The ₹169 isn’t just for the chai; it’s for the table, ambience, and free Wi-Fi. But if you want real Bhartiya chai, I’d like to invite you to my home,” another user remarked.

Wong responds to the generous invitations

Reacting to the outpouring of hospitality, Wong responded warmly, saying, “The true beauty of India lies in her people. I am overwhelmed by the torrent of invitations to have a cup of the best homemade chai. I humbly thank you all.”