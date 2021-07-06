Singapore PM wears turban during Gurudwara inauguration, greets people with Sat Sri Akaal

The Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong recently created a buzz on social media platform with his Sikh attire during the inauguration of the Silat Road Sikh temple in Singapore. A glimpse of the event, shared on Twitter, by Parminder Singh shows Loong wearing a turban and greeting the guests.

“Singapore Prime Minister, @leehsienloong inaugurated a newly renovated Gurudwara wearing an immaculate turban and greeting everyone with a perfect Sat Sri Akaal!” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The recording shows Loong standing atop a podium wearing a white turban and a black mask and giving a speech.

Take a look at the video:

Singapore Prime Minister, @leehsienloong inaugurated a newly renovated Gurudwara wearing an immaculate turban and greeting everyone with a perfect Sat Sri Akaal! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fFk36V6Av0 — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) July 4, 2021

Shared on July 4, the video has garnered over 47,800 views and the numbers are still increasing. People were amazed by the video and showered praises for Loong’s gesture.

“His respect for the hard working & large hearted Sikhs is appreciable. His father & he thereafter have made Singapore into a vibrant , honest Country,” wrote a Twitter user. “Looks like a perfect Sikh with immaculately tied turban,” commented another.

