‘Sir, aapke liye bhi hai’: IIT professor goes viral for joining student’s sunglasses stunt

A heartwarming and hilarious video from IIT Ropar’s convocation ceremony is winning hearts online. The viral clip, which gathered a whopping 17 million views in a day, captures a lighthearted moment between a student and a professor during the convocation event, as the teacher joins in for a quirky photo. While posing for a photo, the student turns to the professor and cheekily asks if he can wear sunglasses for the photo.(Instagram/iitropar.diaries)

The clip shows a student, Kartik, walking up to the stage to collect his degree. While posing for a photo, he turns to the professor and cheekily asks if he can wear sunglasses for the photo. The professor, smiling and clearly amused, gives him the go-ahead. Not stopping there, the student then adds, “Sir aapke liye bhi hai (Sir, I have a pair for you as well),” and the professor smiles again and says, "Laao (Give me)".

In a moment that has now charmed the internet, the professor immediately took off his regular glasses, put on a pair of shades, and struck a pose with the student, earning cheers and laughter from the audience.

"When your Professor says yes to black shades at convocation… and rocks them too while awarding degrees! Iconic moments only at IIT Ropar," the caption of the video read.

Social media users flooded the comments with praise for the professor’s playful spirit and for making the convocation memorable. "The combination of coolest professor and student," said one user.

"I actually liked that he asked his professor before doing something he wanted to instead of making it a scene," added another user.

A third user remarked, "Ahhh pookie prof spotted, aura!"

"This teacher passed the vibe check," added another user.