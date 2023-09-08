Sister’s post on brother getting married to his best friend wins hearts

An X user’s post about her brother marrying his best friend has turned into a source of joy for netizens. She not only shared beautiful images of the couple but also posted what her brother told her after meeting his now-wife for the first time.

The image shows the couple whose love story has gone viral. (X/@EGYPTlANA)

“Today my brother is marrying his best friend. 4 years ago, the night they met for the first time, he sent me a text to tell me he’d fallen in love at first sight and he was going to marry her. I couldn’t be happier for such a beautiful and lovely couple,” she wrote.

She also posted three images. Two of the pictures show the happy couple. The third picture is a screenshot of an old WhatsApp conversation she had with her brother about his best friend.

Take a look at this heart melting post:

The post was shared on September 6. Since then, it has gone crazy viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 6.6 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several likes and comments.

The sister also shared an update that shows a picture of the couple on their wedding day:

What did other X users say?

“Awww congratulations to the happy couple!” shared an X user. “Aww so sweet, they’re so cute,” added another. “They look so cute and good together. Best wishes to them,” posted a third. “This is beautiful. Congratulations to the beautiful couple,” joined a fourth. “Beautiful! Congrats! This is what true love feels. True love is at first sight,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the post using heart emoticons.

