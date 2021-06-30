Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Sisters honour dad with tattoos of his last note to them. Watch moving video
trending

Sisters honour dad with tattoos of his last note to them. Watch moving video

“It has been such a good life,” he wrote in the note. His daughters got tattoos of this note their dad left behind.
By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 05:37 PM IST
Both the sisters got tattoos of their dad's note. (Instagram/@fairyontheprairie)

Two sisters paid a touching tribute to their father after he died due to Covid-19. A video shared by one of the sisters shows how they got tattoos of a note he left behind for them. Their share has touched a chord with many and prompted several netizens to share their own stories of overcoming grief after losing a loved one.

The video has been posted by Instagram user Anna Harp. In her video, she mentions that her father passed away five months ago and left a note for them on his hospital bed. “It has been such a good life,” he wrote in the note.

The video goes on to show how Anna and her sister both recently got tattoos of the note. “Life is so empty without his smile, his humor, and the love he projected onto others. I’m so thankful that he was my dad. He will forever be missed,” she mentions in the clip.

Take a look at the video below:

Since being posted on June 24, the video has received several comments from netizens. While many have written that this is a heartening gesture, others have shared their own similar experiences.

“Such a beautiful tribute. I’m so sorry for your loss… he will always always be with you,” wrote an Instagram user. “The tattoos are so sweet, sending you and your family a lot of love,” posted another.

“I lost my dad to Covid a year ago, I miss him so much but thank you for posting this, my heart feels warm,” shared an individual. “I also got my dad’s handwriting as a tattoo and it’s so special to always have a piece of him with me,” replied another.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 viral video
TRENDING NEWS

Sisters honour dad with tattoos of his last note to them. Watch moving video

Flippers up! Astronaut shares fun moment with toy penguin in ISS. Watch

Pride of lions gets spooked by tiny crab. Video goes viral

Sheryl Sandberg shares inspiring story of Bengaluru woman who helped co-workers
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP