Sisters honour dad with tattoos of his last note to them. Watch moving video

Two sisters paid a touching tribute to their father after he died due to Covid-19. A video shared by one of the sisters shows how they got tattoos of a note he left behind for them. Their share has touched a chord with many and prompted several netizens to share their own stories of overcoming grief after losing a loved one.

The video has been posted by Instagram user Anna Harp. In her video, she mentions that her father passed away five months ago and left a note for them on his hospital bed. “It has been such a good life,” he wrote in the note.

The video goes on to show how Anna and her sister both recently got tattoos of the note. “Life is so empty without his smile, his humor, and the love he projected onto others. I’m so thankful that he was my dad. He will forever be missed,” she mentions in the clip.

Take a look at the video below:

Since being posted on June 24, the video has received several comments from netizens. While many have written that this is a heartening gesture, others have shared their own similar experiences.

“Such a beautiful tribute. I’m so sorry for your loss… he will always always be with you,” wrote an Instagram user. “The tattoos are so sweet, sending you and your family a lot of love,” posted another.

“I lost my dad to Covid a year ago, I miss him so much but thank you for posting this, my heart feels warm,” shared an individual. “I also got my dad’s handwriting as a tattoo and it’s so special to always have a piece of him with me,” replied another.