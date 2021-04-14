Sit in a tub full of snakes, win $10,000 – YouTuber’s challenge leaves netizens shocked

Remember the American YouTuber who gave away free burgers and money to customers at his newly-opened restaurant chain? Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast, known for his out-of-the-box videos has dropped a bizarre series of challenges that are now swiftly going viral. Shared on his YouTube channel, a video shows the different types of challenges, one of which involves sitting inside a bathtub full of snakes. But what’s in it for the contestant? The person who completes the challenge gets a cash reward of $10,000.

At the start of the video, MrBeast introduces the challenge. Three probable contenders are seen standing behind a bathtub full of snakes as MrBeast shares details of the challenge. He specifies that the reward money will be given to the contestant’s mother. Almost immediately, one of the participants quits the challenge. So does someone say yes to the challenge and win the money? We’ll let you watch the video to find out.

The clip also goes on to show a series of other challenges like picking cash from a box infested with cockroaches, letting a tarantula walk on one’s body, sitting in a tub full of pickles. Take a look at the video below:

Shared on April 11, the video has garnered more than 29 million views and still counting. People shared varied reactions in the comments section. While many couldn’t believe their eyes, some expressed that they won’t mind giving it a try. Some couldn’t stop laughing at Chandler’s fear of a tub full of pickles.

“Major Fear Factor vibes,” pointed out a YouTube user. “Chandler being afraid of pickles and having a teddy bear is so adorable,” commented another. “I can't imagine myself sitting in that tub,” gasped a third.

"This is the craziest thing I've seen in a while," said a fourth. "Sorry, I'm not doing that even for a million dollars. Mad or what!" wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this video?