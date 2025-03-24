Skincare brand The Ordinary sells eggs for $3.37 a dozen in NYC as prices go through the roof

A skincare company is addressing the United States’ egg shortage by selling eggs for $3.37 a dozen. The Ordinary, a skincare brand known for its science-backed, no-frills approach, is already a cult favourite for its affordable but efficient range of products. Over the weekend, the brand earned more fans as it put eggs for sale in select New York City stores. The Ordinary sold eggs at select NYC locations this weekend.(Instagram/@theordinary)

Why eggs?

Bird flu outbreaks have wiped out millions of hens in the US, leading to an acute egg shortage. On social media, tens of thousands of people have complained about egg shelves sitting empty at their local supermarket. The price of eggs has also shot up as a result of limited supply.

According to The Guardian, prices of eggs have almost quadrupled from January to touch nearly $5 a dozen at this time.

The Ordinary addressed this issue with a publicity stunt that has earned praise online. It teamed up with art collective MSCHF to sell eggs for $3.37 a dozen over the weekend.

The aim of the stunt? To give New Yorkers what they really need - reasonably priced eggs.

“We heard NYC needed eggs. This weekend, you can get 12 ordinarily priced eggs at our stores for $3.37. No frills, just eggs. While supplies last,” the brand wrote in one Instagram post promoting the offer.

“Genius” stunt

The promotional offer was widely praised on social media, not least because New Yorkers were happy to have affordable eggs on the shelves again. Shoppers could buy two cartons of eggs each at select NYC locations.

One person on LinkedIn said they were “obsessed with” the brand’s egg stunt. Sam Stryker called it “such a clever play on the brand’s name and positioning as a common sense alternative to other beauty options.”

Another person called it a “Savvy marketing move.”

However, some customers were upset at The Ordinary, a vegan skincare brand, stocking and promoting eggs.

