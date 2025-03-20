Europeans gloat as USA approaches Lithuania to export eggs: ‘Door to door begging’

In the past two months, the United States has reached out to several countries to address its domestic egg shortage, caused by a severe outbreak of bird flu that killed millions of hens. The price of eggs has soared in the US, turning the once-humble breakfast staple into a luxury item. Latest reports indicate that the US has now reached out to Lithuania for eggs. The US has approached several European countries for egg exports.

According to the Danish magazine AgriWatch, the US had previously approached Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands. Finland has already refused to export eggs - a decision that sparked widespread mockery of “Donald Trump’s brand of diplomacy” on social media.

Now, a report in news website LRT suggests that the small European nation of Lithuania has been approached to see if export of eggs to the US is possible.

The head of the Lithuanian Poultry Association, Gytis Kauzonas, stated that the US embassy in Warsaw has inquired about potential egg exports and held a meeting with the heads of Lithuanian companies.

“We have provided the requested information, but we have not yet received a reply,” Kauzonas told Verslo Žinios, as quoted by LRT.

Europeans gloat

European social media users were quick to mock the United States after reports emerged that Lithuania had been approached for egg exports amid a worsening domestic shortage. Many saw this as a moment of ironic justice, given past tensions between the US and Europe - particularly in context of Donald Trump’s tariff threats and his dismissive attitude toward European allies.

On a Reddit thread discussing the development, one user wrote: “Literally going door to door begging.”

“Did they ask politely, while wearing a suit?” another asked, referring to Trump’s disastrous meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“If they had actual brains instead of using AI slop strategies they would buy egg-laying hens and import them, not eggs. This must be a joke to them while US citizens face dire financial situation under Trumpeconomics,” one Reddit user opined.

“Greatest country in the world doesn't have affordable eggs,” read one gloating comment.