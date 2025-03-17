Finland refuses to export eggs to the US, Reddit says ‘Trump diplomacy at play’

The United States has reached out to European nations, including Finland and Denmark, asking if they can export eggs as Americans face surging egg prices. Finland has turned down the request, citing lack of market access negotiations. Egg prices in the US are shattering records amid an outbreak of bird flu (Representational image)

Wholesale egg prices in the US are shattering all records as an outbreak of bird flu in laying hens impacts egg supplies. The US has struggled with bird flu for several years, and Trump promised to lower egg prices on his first day in office. However, egg prices increased 59% on a year-on-year basis in February, the first full month of his administration, reported Reuters.

According to Newsweek, in early March, the average wholesale price of eggs in the US hit a record high of over $8 per dozen, driven by avian flu outbreaks and subsequent poultry culls. While prices have since dropped to around $6, according to Trading Economics, they remain elevated.

Finland refuses

The Finnish Poultry Association confirmed to Yle News that it had been contacted about sending eggs to the US.

Association director Veera Lehtilä, however, told Yle on Saturday that egg exports currently seem unfeasible, as no market access negotiations have taken place with US authorities. Finland lacks national approval to export egg products to the US. Lehtilä noted that potential exports would involve extensive research and bureaucracy, as Finland has never supplied eggs to the US before.

“Launching exports is not a simple matter since there are no agreed rules in place,” Lehtilä said.

She added that even if Finland started exporting eggs, it would not solve the problem.

"Millions of birds have had to be culled there because [in the US] of bird flu. We have four million laying hens in total in Finland. The amount we could export would not solve their egg shortage," she said.

